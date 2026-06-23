Witness appeal after child dies in Co. Mayo collision

A CHILD has died after being struck by a car in Co. Mayo.

The collision happened on the N59 at Eskeragh in Crossmolina, near Ballina at around 11.20am on Sunday morning, June 21.

The boy was pronounced dead at the scene. His body was taken to the mortuary at Mayo University Hospital where a post-mortem is due to take place.

Gardaí have urged anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact them.

“Road users and pedestrians with camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling in the area between 10.40am and 11.40am on Sunday 21st June 2026 are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí,” they state,.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Ballina Garda Station on (096) 20560, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.”

Everything from irishpost.com and the print edition is available on the Irish Post App — plus more! Download it for Android or Apple IOS devices today