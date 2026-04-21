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Child left seriously injured after being struck by car
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Child left seriously injured after being struck by car

A CHILD has sustained serious injuries after being struck by a car in Co. Antrim.

The 12-year-old was knocked down on the Prince William Road in Lisburn at around 3.15pm yesterday afternoon.

The PSNI has since appealed for anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.

“Police in Lisburn are appealing for dashcam footage after a child was knocked down on Prince William Road on Monday, 20th April,” they said in a statement.

“The collision occurred at around 3.15pm and involved a black Honda Civic,” they added.

“The child, aged 12, sustained serious injuries which, at this time, are thankfully not thought to be life-threatening.
“Anyone with relevant footage should contact police on 101, quoting reference 919 20/04/26.”

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See More: Child, Lisburn

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