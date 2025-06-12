Shop owner fined for selling nicotine product to a child

A SHOP owner in Belfast has been fined for selling a nicotine product to a child.

Michael O’Reilly, of O’Reilly’s on Donegall Street, pleaded guilty to the offence at a hearing at Belfast Magistrates Court on June 10.

The court heard that the case was taken by Belfast City Council.

It followed a test purchase at the premises organised by Council officers which confirmed Mr O’Reilly sold a nicotine inhaling product to a child under 18.

Under the Tobacco Retailers Act (Northern Ireland) 2014, it is illegal for a retailer to sell either tobacco products or nicotine inhaling products (including e-cigarettes/vapes) to anyone under the age of 18.

O’Reilly’s shop is currently subject to an 18 month Restricted Premises Order and Mr O’Reilly is subject to a 18 month Restricted Sales Order preventing the sale of tobacco and nicotine inhaling products.

Mr O’Reilly was fined £1200 and ordered to pay costs of £78.

“Anyone who has concerns or information about illegal, or underage sales of such goods should report it to the Belfast City Council Tobacco Control Team on 028 9027 0428,” the Council said in a statement issued after the hearing.