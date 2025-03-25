Witness appeal after man left with broken jaw in Derry assault

POLICE are appealing for witnesses to come forward after a man left with a broken jaw following an incident in Derry city.

The attack happened between 5pm and 7pm on March 21.

Two men were initially involved in the altercation, which took place in the area of Craigavon Bridge to John Street, the PSNI has confirmed.

A third man was later involved, who then left the scene, the police force added.

“The incident has occurred in the area of Craigavon Bridge to John Street on March 21 between 5 and 7pm when there has been an altercation between two males,” the PSNI said in a statement.

“It’s understood a third male has intervened and knocked one of other two males unconscious,” they added.

“The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and police attended, at which time the third male had left the area.

“Following the assault, one of the two males attended hospital where he was treated for facial injuries, including a broken jaw,” they confirmed.

Police investigating the incident have urged anyone with information to come forward.

“Police enquiries are ongoing, and anyone who was in the area at the time and saw what happened, or has dash cam footage relevant to the investigation, is asked to call police on 101, quoting reference number 1317 of 21/03/25,” the PSNI said.