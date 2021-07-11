Woman, 34, killed after being struck by van in hit-and-run in Donegal
A MANHUNT is underway after a woman was killed in a hit and run in the early hours of this morning.

The victim, a 34-year-old woman, was killed after being struck by a white van on the N15 at Townparks, Lifford, in County Donegal.

It is understood she was struck by the white van at approximately 2.45am this morning, Sunday 11 July.

Emergency services were called, and the woman was rushed to Letterkenny Univeristy Hospital via ambulance.

But despite the best efforts of medics, the woman's injuries were too great, and she was pronounced dead in hospital.

Both the van and the driver have yet to be located, with officers from An Garda Síochána appealing for the driver to come forward.

Traffic diversions remain in place at the scene this morning pending a technical examination by An Garda Síochána, and the coroner has been notified of the incident.

A post-mortem examination is expected to take place on the victim in the coming days.

Gardaí are actively searching for the driver of the vehicle which struck and killed the woman, and have appealed for any witnesses, or anyone with information, to come forward as a matter of urgency.

Gardaí are particularly interested in hearing from anyone who may have dash-cam footage of the incident, or who may have been travelling near the area near the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Letterkenny Garda Station or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

Investigations continue.

