Family ‘anxious’ for answers as anniversary of unsolved murder of Paul Byrne falls

A RENEWED appeal for information has been issued today on the anniversary of the disappearance of Paul ‘Frank’ Byrne.

The 20-year-old’s remains were discovered in a wooded area by a forestry worker near Blessington in Co. Wicklow on July 29, 2010.

He had last been seen on July 15, 2009 at Kilmartin Green in Tallaght, Dublin.

On that day he was reported to have been seen leaving the estate in a 2000 registered wine-coloured Mitsubishi Carisma accompanied by other men.

His mother reported him missing the following day.

To date, five people have been arrested in connection with the investigation although no one has been brought to justice for Paul’s murder.

“It is now sixteen years since Paul Byrne was last seen and Gardaí at Blessington Garda Station are renewing their appeal to the public for assistance and information in relation to his disappearance and murder,” the police force said in a statement today.

“Paul’s family are anxious for the investigation to progress to bring them closure,” they added.

Gardaí are appealing to those who may have information since 2009, or who may have come into possession of information in the intervening years, to come forward.

Gardaí are urging individuals, who sixteen years on may want to come forward to do so, especially if relationships or associations have changed over the years. With the passage of time, people may now feel more comfortable sharing information with Gardaí.

Gardaí would like to assure the public that they will treat anyone assisting the investigation in a sensitive manner.

Anyone with information can contact Gardaí in Blessington at (045) 865 202, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.