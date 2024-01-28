Woman, 63, charged after Co. Antrim stabbing

A WOMAN has been charged in relation to a reported stabbing in Co. Antrim that left a man requiring hospital treatment.

The incident occurred at around 5.10am on Friday at a property in the Firmount Drive area of Antrim.

The injured man, aged in his 40s, was taken to hospital for treatment to stab wounds to his upper body area.

The woman, aged 63, was arrested and subsequently charged with grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence.

She is due to appear before Antrim Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, February 20.

A 44-year-old man was arrested later on Friday in connection with the incident.

He was detained on suspicion of aggravated burglary, threats to kill, possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence, non-fatal strangulation and possession of a Class B controlled drug.

He was subsequently released following questioning to allow for further police enquiries.