Woman arrested after 'crashing car into gates of Government Buildings' in Dublin

A WOMAN has been arrested after allegedly attemping to drive her car into the gates of Government Buildings at Merrion Street Uppper in Dublin.

The incident occurred at the entrance to the offices of the Department of the Taoiseach at around 10.05am this morning.

The woman, aged in her 50s, was arrested by Gardaí for criminal damage at the scene.

She has been taken to Pearse Street Garda Station for questioning.

No injuries have been reported in the incident.

Gardaí said enquiries are ongoing.