Man arrested after being caught with gun in taxi

A MAN has been arrested after being caught with a gun while in a Dublin taxi.

Gardaí stopped the cab while on routine patrol in Turvey Avenue, Inchicore on June 24, after seeing two “males of interest” entering the vehicle.

When the car stopped the officers “were met by a strong smell of cannabis” the police force said in a statement.

Both men were searched and one of them was found to be wearing a bullet-proof vest and in possession of a substantial sum of money.

As he was being searched, a .22 calibre pistol fell from being concealed in the vest.

The man, who is aged in his 20s, has been arrested in connection with the incident and is currently being held at a Garda Station in Dublin.

The gun was seized and investigations are ongoing.

“I want to acknowledge and commend the work of two uniform members of An Garda Síochána that evening going about their duties diligently and proactively,” Assistant Commissioner Paul Cleary said.

"This was a timely intervention likely to have saved lives or prevented serious injury and is another dangerous firearm which has been taken off the streets of Dublin,” he added.