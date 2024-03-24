Woman extradited to France to serve sentence for human trafficking offences
THE PSNI's International Policing Unit (IPU) have extradited a woman from Northern Ireland to France, where she is wanted to serve a sentence for human trafficking offences.

The 40-year-old Nigerian woman was extradited on Friday following collaboration between the IPU and the French authorities.

The woman is wanted to serve a nine-year sentence in France for human trafficking offences, which occurred in Lyon between 2014 and 2018.

"This is another example of the Police Service of Northern Ireland working closely with our international law enforcement partners to track down wanted persons and bring offenders to justice," said Sergeant Davey from the IPU.

"If fugitives travel to Northern Ireland to avoid the consequences of their previous crimes, it is only a matter of time before they are arrested and brought before the Extradition Courts."

