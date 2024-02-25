Woman found with bullets and balaclavas sentenced for terrorism offences
News

Woman found with bullets and balaclavas sentenced for terrorism offences

A WOMAN who was found with bullets, balaclavas and instructions on how to build a bomb has been sentenced for terrorism offences in Co. Antrim.

Jennifer Lennox was found with 118 bullets, 54 balaclavas and a bomb-making guide when PSNI officers raided a premises in Ballymoney in November 2021.

PSNI Detective Inspector Lavery explained: “Following a search of a residential property in Ballymoney in November 2021, officers located a total of 118 bullets and 54 balaclavas, along with instructions on how to make an improvised explosive device (IED).

“Forensic examination showed that these instructions were viable.”

They added: “The items could have been used to cause serious harm and we are thankful that they have been removed from our streets.”

Jennifer Lennox was sentenced at Antrim Crown Court (Image: Google Street View)

On February 23, the 54-year-old, of Main Street, Portglenone in Ballymoney, was sentenced at Antrim Crown Court.

She received 11 months for possession of ammunition in suspicious circumstances and was sentenced to a further 11 months for each of two counts of possession of articles for use in terrorism.

The sentences are to run concurrently and have been suspended for three years.

“The Police Service of Northern Ireland is committed to tackling serious crime and we will continue to pursue those, like Jennifer Lennox, who are involved in such activity,” Det Insp Lavery said.

“I would encourage anyone with information that could assist in our efforts to contact us on the non-emergency number 101.”

