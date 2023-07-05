Woman in her 60s dies while swimming off Co. Wexford coast

A Woman has died after getting into difficulty while swimming off the coast of Co. Wexford.

The incident happened at around 8pm on Tuesday at Ballymoney Strand.

Gardai and emergency services were called to the area and the woman, aged in her 60s, was taken from the water.

She was treated at the scene by emergency services personnel but was sadly pronounced dead a short time later.

"The deceased was removed to the mortuary at University Hospital Waterford where a post-mortem examination will be carried out," read a garda statement.

"A file will be prepared for the Coroner."