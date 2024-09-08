Woman in serious condition after Dublin assault

A WOMAN remains in a serious condition in hospital following a reported assault in Dublin in the early hours of Saturday.

Shortly before 12.30am, gardaí and emergency services responded to reports of a serious assault at a residential property in Clonshaugh, Dublin 17.

A woman, aged in her 30s, was found with serious injuries and was taken to Beaumont Hospital, where she remains in a serious condition.

In a follow-up search, a man in his 40s was arrested before being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at a garda station in North Dublin.

Investigations are ongoing, with gardaí in Coolock looking into all the circumstances in relation to the incident.