Woman in serious condition after Dublin assault
News

Woman in serious condition after Dublin assault

A WOMAN remains in a serious condition in hospital following a reported assault in Dublin in the early hours of Saturday.

Shortly before 12.30am, gardaí and emergency services responded to reports of a serious assault at a residential property in Clonshaugh, Dublin 17.

A woman, aged in her 30s, was found with serious injuries and was taken to Beaumont Hospital, where she remains in a serious condition.

In a follow-up search, a man in his 40s was arrested before being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at a garda station in North Dublin.

Investigations are ongoing, with gardaí in Coolock looking into all the circumstances in relation to the incident.

See More: Dublin

Related

Appeal for answers 25 years after teenager murdered in Dublin
News 3 days ago

Appeal for answers 25 years after teenager murdered in Dublin

By: Fiona Audley

Gardaí warn public over ‘fake news’ about attempted child abduction in Dublin
News 1 week ago

Gardaí warn public over ‘fake news’ about attempted child abduction in Dublin

By: Fiona Audley

Gardaí concerned for wellbeing of missing Dublin woman
News 4 weeks ago

Gardaí concerned for wellbeing of missing Dublin woman

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

Inquiry to be established into ‘appalling’ sexual abuse at religious schools across Ireland
News 3 days ago

Inquiry to be established into ‘appalling’ sexual abuse at religious schools across Ireland

By: Fiona Audley

Ireland unveils new naval ships which will play ‘vital role’ in protecting the nation
News 3 days ago

Ireland unveils new naval ships which will play ‘vital role’ in protecting the nation

By: Fiona Audley

Dublin Airport set to exceed ‘outdated’ passenger cap after record-breaking summer
News 3 days ago

Dublin Airport set to exceed ‘outdated’ passenger cap after record-breaking summer

By: Fiona Audley

‘Increasingly difficult’ to manage parishes across Ireland due to priest shortages, bishop warns
News 3 days ago

‘Increasingly difficult’ to manage parishes across Ireland due to priest shortages, bishop warns

By: Fiona Audley

Mark Rylance among cast in revival of Sean O’Casey’s Juno and the Paycock
Entertainment 3 days ago

Mark Rylance among cast in revival of Sean O’Casey’s Juno and the Paycock

By: Fiona Audley