Woman left seriously injured following hit-and-run involving stolen car

A WOMAN is receiving treatment in hospital after being seriously injured in a hit-and-run collision in Co. Louth.

The woman, aged in her 70s, was driving in Dundalk yesterday morning when her car was struck by an SUV on the Armagh Road (R177) at the junction with the Toberona Road.

Gardaí and emergency services were called to the incident, which happened at around 1pm.

The woman, who was the only person in the car, was seriously injured and had to be taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda.

The two people who were in the SUV fled the scene.

Gardaí have since confirmed that the vehicle had been reported stolen earlier that day.

“Investigating Gardaí have conducted a technical examination of the scene and both vehicles involved, and the road has since been fully reopened to traffic,” the police force said in a statement.

“Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to come forward. In addition, road users who may have dash-cam footage from the area at the time of the incident are also urged to contact Gardaí,” they added.

Anyone with any information, is asked to contact Dundalk Garda Station on (042) 9388400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

