Arrest made after van driven at garda
News

A MAN has been arrested after a van was deliberately driven at an on-duty garda leaving him with serious injuries.

Gardaí are investigating the incident, where a van was driven at an officer in Ardee, Co Louth, on Friday, May 2.

Last night (May 5), a man, aged in his 40s, was arrested in connection with the investigation.

“He is currently detained at a Garda station in the Eastern region under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984,” a garda spokesperson said today.

The police force has urged any witnesses to the incident to come forward.

“Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in Clonmore Estate area between 4am and 4.40am on May 2, 2025 are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí," they said in a statement.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Ardee Garda Station on 041 6871330, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

