'A terrible tragedy': Boy, 15, dies after getting into difficulty in water in Co. Meath

A TEENAGE boy has died after getting into difficulty while swimming in the River Nanny in Co. Meath.

He has been named locally as Kofi Owusu, 15, from Dundalk, Co. Louth.

In a statement, Kofi's school paid tribute to him and described the incident as 'a terrible tragedy'.

It is believed the teenager and some friends had travelled to Laytown on Friday to enjoy the water on the hottest day of the year.

However, emergency services were alerted at around 6.15pm that a male had gotten into difficulty in the water and a search operation was launched.

Sadly, a body was recovered around three hours later and taken to Navan Hospital where a post-mortem is due to take place.

"An Garda Síochána is aware of videos of the tragic Laytown incident that happened this evening that are currently in circulation," added a garda statement.

"An Garda Síochána is requesting that this footage and imagery are not shared."

'Deeply saddened'

Kofi's school, Coláiste Chú Chulainn in Dundalk, described him as 'a very caring young man'.

"This is a terrible tragedy for Kofi's family and friends, the Coláiste Chú Chulainn community and the local community of Dundalk and the surrounding areas, who are deeply saddened by this event," read a statement.

"Kofi Owusu completed his Junior Certificate in Coláiste Chú Chulainn in June 2025.

"Kofi was a very caring young man with a wide circle of friends. He was a diligent student and a regular awardee for excellent attendance.

"Kofi was also an accomplished sportsman. He was a member of the school's under-15 soccer team and represented the school in the recent Leinster Shield Final on May 19, 2025.

"Kofi was also a member of the school's under-16 basketball team and represented the school in the All-Ireland final on January 23, 2025.

"Our sympathy and thoughts are with Kofi's family and friends at this time."

The school added that the National Education Psychological Service (NEPS) will be supporting and advising staff in their efforts to assist students to deal with the tragedy.

On Twitter/X, the Fianna Fáil TD for Meath East said a time of enjoyment had turned into 'an incalculable loss'.

"It is devastating to hear of the tragic death of a teenage boy in Laytown earlier this evening," wrote Thomas Byrne.

"My heart goes out to his family, friends, all those who were around Laytown tonight, and all who are grieving.

"A summer moment has turned into an incalculable loss.

"Thank you to the Coast Guard teams, emergency services, and local volunteers who responded."

Kofi's soccer club, Redeemer Celtic, shared a poignant picture of a floral tribute alongside his No. 6 jerseys.

"Kofi was a fantastically talented lad, a ferocious competitor every time he pulled on the Redeemer kit and this seen us achieve unthinkable success time after time and year after year," read a post from the club.

"Kofi was a massive part of our club. Kofi was a massive part of our lives."

The Football Association of Ireland also paid tribute, posting: "Kofi was a talented footballer and recently represented his school in the U15 Leinster Shield Final whilst also playing for local Dundalk side Redeemer Celtic for many years.

"Our thoughts and condolences go to his family and friends. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis."

Meanwhile, Basketball Ireland, the sport's national governing body, posted: "All at Basketball Ireland are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Coláiste Chú Chulainn player Kofi Owusu.

"Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis."

Sixth death in as many weeks

Kofi is the sixth young person to lose their life in Irish waters in as many weeks.

Emmanuel Familola, 16, and Matt Sibanda, 18, died after getting into difficulty in the water at Buncrana, Co. Donegal on May 10.

Alan Singh, 7, passed away at Sligo University Hospital after being rescued from the water at Lissadell Beach in Co. Sligo on May 17.

That same day, 18-year-old Leaving Cert student Luke Silles was rushed to hospital following an incident at Fenit Pier in Co. Kerry but sadly passed away six days later.

Just this week, 17-year-old Peter Byrne died after getting into difficultly in the River Barrow in Co. Carlow on Tuesday.

He is due to be laid to rest tomorrow.