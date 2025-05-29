Crew rescued by coast guard helicopter after fishing boat sinks in Irish waters
THE crew of a fishing boat which sunk off the coast of Co. Louth have been rescued.

Two people were manning the vessel, which sunk off the coast of Drogheda in the early hours of this morning (May 29).

Two crew members were rescued by the Irish Coast Guard helicopter

They were both successfully located and rescued by the Dublin-based Irish Coast Guard helicopter R116.

“The Coast Guard Marine Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) in Dublin was alerted shortly before midnight following the detection of an Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacon (EPIRB) transmission,” a Department of Transport spokesperson confirmed.

“MRCC Dublin immediately tasked the R116 helicopter, Drogheda Coast Guard Unit, and Clogherhead RNLI to the area,” they added.

The Coast Guard helicopter happened to be conducting overnight training at the time of the incident and therefore “arrived quickly on the scene” the spokesperson added..

“The helicopter used its night vision infra-red system, night vision goggles and other search tools to locate and recover the two casualties from the water,” they explained.

“The activation of the vessel’s EPIRB and the use of NVIS technology were key aspects of this successful rescue.”

Both crew members were wearing life jackets when rescued and were “immediately transferred to the care of the HSE”.

