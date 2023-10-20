Woman 'narrowly avoids injury' in pipe bomb attack in Derry

POLICE investigating a pipe bomb attack in Derry which saw a home targeted with a woman inside believe it may have been a sectarian hate crime.

A woman, aged in her 20s, was inside the property in Heron Way in the Waterside area of Derry when the device was thrown at her back door at about 11.30pm on October 18.

The pipe bomb only partially exploded, causing damage to the door, but a number of nearby homes had to be evacuated so that the crime scene could be examined.

The device was taken for forensic investigation and the PSNI have confirmed that while they have yet to establish the motive behind the incident, a “sectarian hate crime motivation is one line of enquiry”.

SDLP MLA Sinéad McLaughlin has condemned those responsible for the attack.

“I would unequivocally condemn those behind this heinous incident at Heron Way in the Waterside,” she said.

“There is absolutely no place for such incidents in our city and my heart goes out to the young woman who has no doubt been left extremely shaken as a result of this ordeal.”

She added: “We are extremely lucky that nobody was harmed or worse in this incident.

"The whole community stands in opposition to such destructive acts that put people at risk.

"It’s also concerning that police are investigating if this incident was a sectarian hate crime. Everybody should be able to live in peace without being subjected to this kind of attack.

The PSNI have called on members of the community with information about the attack to come forward.

“Detectives at Strand Road CID are keen to hear from anyone with information regarding this crime, and anyone who may have captured any footage in the area on Wednesday evening,” the PSNI states.

“They can be contacted by calling 101, quoting reference 2099 18/10/23.”

Ms McLaughlin reiterated that call, stating: "I would urge anyone with any information about this attack to come forward and assist the PSNI in its enquiries.

“The local community are rightly horrified at what has taken place and the people behind this must face the consequences of their actions.”