World Cup fever hits hometown of Ireland women’s star Abbie Larkin
News

World Cup fever hits hometown of Ireland women’s star Abbie Larkin

Posters and bunting supporting Irish Women’s Footballer Abbie Larkin have been hung up around her home neighborhood in Ringsend

THE bunting is well and truly out in Dublin’s Ringsend today - the neighbourhood which is home to Ireland Women’s star Abbie Larkin.

Family, friends and supporters have decked the area out in green, white and gold ahead of Ireland’s first World Cup match against Australia - which is the tournament opener - this morning.

Ringsend in Dublin is ready to cheer Abbie and the Girls in Green on this mornign

Larkin’s aunt Alice Foley was among those getting the decorations up in preparation for the big game, which kicks off at 11am Irish time and can be viewed on RTE2.

Pictured is Alice Foley, an aunt of Abbie Larkin, as posters and bunting supporting Irish Women’s Footballer Abbie Larkin have been hung up around her home neighborhood in Ringsend

The 18-year-old, who plays for Shamrock Rovers, is the youngest member of Vera Pauw’s World Cup squad, who will play the tournament co-hosts in Sydney in front of a sold-out crowd this morning.

Abbie Larkin pictured during a Republic of Ireland training session at the Leichhardt Oval in Sydney, Australia earlier this week

Pauw, who has led Ireland's Women's team to their first World Cup, has revealed she wants her players to believe they can get a result against 'The Matildas' today.

"As a team, we have always held the belief that something only appears to be impossible the moment it proves to be impossible," she said.

"What that means is that you must believe in yourself, embrace tougher challenges, and step forward to trust that you are ready to fulfill your dreams.

Ireland Captain Katie McCabe and Abbie Larkin, right, during a Republic of Ireland training session at Meakin Park in Brisbane, Australia, ahead of the start of the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 today

“We did just that to qualify for FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023; now we must be brave once again to make the most of this fantastic opportunity of competing in the world’s best competition."

