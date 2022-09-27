Young girl suffers serious injuries in 'violent incident' at house in Co Clare
News

Young girl suffers serious injuries in 'violent incident' at house in Co Clare

A YOUNG girl has been rushed to hospital following a violent incident at a house in Co Clare this morning.

Gardaí have confirmed that the child sustained serious injuries at a property at Clareabbey on the outskirts of Ennis. The alarm was raised at around 8am.

Gardaí and National Ambulance Service paramedics responded to the incident on the main Ennis to Clarecastle road.

The injured child was rushed to University Hospital Limerick for treatment. There is no information available about their condition however it’s expected she may be transferred to a hospital in Dublin.

Gardaí have sealed off the property while a technical examination of the scene is undertaken.

No further details about the incident are available and it’s understood that no arrests have been made.

