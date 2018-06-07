Zali takes home Best Irish Single at The Irish Post Music Awards

EMERGING IRISH singer-songwriter Zali has taken home the award for Best Irish single at this evening's The Irish Post Music Awards at the INEC in Killarney.

Known for her powerful vocals and distinctive soul-pop sound, Zali started out performing for crowds of all sizes with her church choir before embarking on a career in music.

Since then, Zali has been busy honing her craft with a sound that blends old-school R&B with modern pop sensibilities.

Her now award-winning single Girls Like Us was written as an anthem for women all around the world and has arrived as a timely moment in the industry as a whole.

Inspired by her own experience of suffering heartbreak, it's track anchored by Zali's powerful vocals which combine perfectly with the song's contemporary production values for an emotive musical experience.

A versatile musical talent who has been tipped for big things, Zali's innate ability and willingness to showcase her emotional vulnerability in song helped Girls Like Us land this year's award.

Promoting a positive message of self-acceptance and self-empowerment, this smooth, soulful slice of sophisticated pop is well worth seeking out.

A sophisticated star whose best years are still very much ahead of her, Zali is one songstress you'll be hearing plenty more from in the future. Congratulations!