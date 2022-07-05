Zoos in Ireland call for agreement on post-Brexit animal transfers

ZOOS AND aquariums across the island of Ireland have written to political leaders in Dublin and London to call for an agreement on the transfer of animals post-Brexit.

The British and Irish Association of Zoos and Aquariums (BIAZA), whose members include Belfast Zoo, Dublin Zoo and Fota Wildlife Park in Cork, wrote to both Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Prime Minister Boris Johnson to state that breeding programmes may be at risk because of restrictions on animal movements.

Last year just 48 animal transfers between EU and UK zoos took place, compared to 1,400 in 2019.

The British and Irish Association of Zoos and Aquariums (BIAZA) noted in the letter:

"There are species that now only exist in the dedicated care of zoos and aquariums and for whom cross-border movements are critical to their ongoing survival.