Adam Idah recieved racist abuse after Norwich defeat to Crystal Palace
LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 28: Adam Idah of Norwich City and Marc Guehi of Crystal Palace interact following the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Norwich City at Selhurst Park on December 28, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

IRELAND AND Norwich striker Adam Idah received racist abuse online yesterday following Norwich City’s 3-0 defeat to Crystal Palace.

The 20-year-old Irish striker posted a screenshot on Instagram showing the vile racist abuse after the heavy defeat to Palace. A user on the platform sent several monkey emojis to Idah. He decided to show the evidence on the site.

Norwich were contacted for comment on the matter but, at the time of publishing, had yet to respond.

Last April Idah's Ireland team-mate Callum Robinson was sent similar abuse on Instagram after his club West Brom had beaten Chelsea. Robinson also screen-grabbed and highlighted the messages in an Instagram story.

The UK government are looking to bring in a law in early 2022 that will ban any football fan guilty of racist abuse will face the consequences of being banned from football games in England and Wales for up to 10 years.

It is also stated that any fans who engage in racist abuse in stadiums, or other forms of discriminatory behaviour, will be banned from all Premier League grounds.

Crystal Palace v Norwich City - Premier League : News Photo Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

Earlier this year Premier League clubs took part in a social media boycott in a campaign to stop the abuse, but there has been a huge push to get the government to act and enact tougher actions to combat the problem.

During the Euro's three England players were subject to racist abuse online after missing three penalties in the final. 

The Canaries are rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table and endured another miserable afternoon. Idah made his second start of the season in south London.

