FORMER IRELAND WINGER Aiden McGeady is set to join Scottish side Hibernian.

The 36-year-old is out of contract after leaving Sunderland is now free to speak clubs as a free agent.



The initial reports come from the Daily Record

The Scottish club at Easter Road Hibs have won the race to sign the former Ireland winger.

McGeady's last hurrah in English football was Sunderland's promotion back to the Championship from League one, via the play-offs.

McGeady is no stranger to Scottish football and knows the league well, this will be his second spell in Scotland, if it comes off

McGeady grew up in Scotland in Rutherglen, Scotland and played 185 times for Celtic, and won four league titles in 2003–04, 2005–06, 2006–07, and 2007–08.

Lee Johnson the manager of Hibernian said: “I’ve got a strong relationship with Aiden McGeady and he’s a fantastic player,” Johnson told Sky Sports last week.

“Unbelievable. He gets to the corner of the box and often in that situation, there’s an assist, a shot or goal.

“He’s 36-years-old so whether it’s us or anywhere else, he’s got nothing to prove.

“He’s a maverick; a challenging but inspiring character to have in the squad and whoever gets Aiden McGeady, will have an exceptional player.”