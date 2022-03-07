All the details for Micheal Conlan v Leigh Wood's bout this weekend
THE WBA regular featherweight title will be up for grabs this weekend when Michael Conlan takes on WBA featherweight champion Leigh Wood at the Nottingham Arena this weekend. 

This will not be for the full featherweight title

Leo Santa Cruz hasn’t defended the belt for over three years. He has fought in different weight divisions and remains the champion.

Wood (25-2, 15 KOs) lifted the belt via the twelfth-round stoppage of Xu Can last July, following the ninth-round TKO against Reece Mould.

Undefeated Conlan (16-0, 8 KOs) is coming off a unanimous decision against T.J. Doheny last August to win the WBA interim title.

Here are the details for the fight

WOOD VS. CONLAN FIGHT DATE, START TIME

The fight will take place Saturday, March 12

The undercard should get underway at 2:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. GMT.

Conlan's fight with Wood should be around  5:15 p.m. ET / 10:15 p.m. GMT

Subject to change depending on length of each fight.

Where can I watch it?

The fight will be broadcast on sports channel DAZN.

Where is it on 

The bout will take place in Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham, England.

What are the bookies saying

Odds for both the fighters can be found here

https://www.oddschecker.com/boxing/leigh-wood-v-michael-conlan/winner

What are fans and pundits are saying

Carl Frampton:

"The more I think about it, it’s hard to see past Mick. I think Wood is certainly a puncher, but I just feel Mick’s skills are far superior."

One user said:

Wood vs Conlan feels like a 50/50 fight to me. Maybe some slight value on Wood at that dog price.

The undercard

The Wood vs Conlan undercard is

 

  • Leigh Wood vs. Michael Conlan, 12 rounds, featherweight – Wood’s WBA (Regular) featherweight title
  • Terri Harper vs. Yamila Belen Abellaneda, 10 rounds, lightweight – vacant WBA Intercontinental lightweight Title
  • Caoimhin Agyarko vs. Juan Carlos Rubio, 10 rounds, middleweight – WBA International middleweight title
  • Gary Cully vs. Miguel Vazquez, 10 rounds, lightweight
  • Sandy Ryan vs. Erica Farias, junior welterweight
  • Thomas Whittaker-Hart vs. Simon Krebs, light heavyweight
  • Thomas Carty vs. Michal Boloz, heavyweight
  • Nico Leivars vs. Jose Hernandez, featherweight

 

See More: Boxing, Leigh Wood, Micheal Conlan

