All the details for Micheal Conlan v Leigh Wood's bout this weekend

This will not be for the full featherweight title
Leo Santa Cruz hasn’t defended the belt for over three years. He has fought in different weight divisions and remains the champion.
Wood (25-2, 15 KOs) lifted the belt via the twelfth-round stoppage of Xu Can last July, following the ninth-round TKO against Reece Mould.
Undefeated Conlan (16-0, 8 KOs) is coming off a unanimous decision against T.J. Doheny last August to win the WBA interim title.
Here are the details for the fight
👊🍀 It's a first shot at World honours for @mickconlan11 this Saturday! #WoodConlan pic.twitter.com/e8Xtobjhm5
— Matchroom Boxing (@MatchroomBoxing) March 7, 2022
WOOD VS. CONLAN FIGHT DATE, START TIME
The fight will take place Saturday, March 12
The undercard should get underway at 2:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. GMT.
Conlan's fight with Wood should be around 5:15 p.m. ET / 10:15 p.m. GMT
Subject to change depending on length of each fight.
Where can I watch it?
The fight will be broadcast on sports channel DAZN.
Where is it on
The bout will take place in Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham, England.
What are the bookies saying
Odds for both the fighters can be found here
https://www.oddschecker.com/boxing/leigh-wood-v-michael-conlan/winner
What are fans and pundits are saying
Carl Frampton:
"The more I think about it, it’s hard to see past Mick. I think Wood is certainly a puncher, but I just feel Mick’s skills are far superior."
One user said:
Wood vs Conlan feels like a 50/50 fight to me. Maybe some slight value on Wood at that dog price.
Leigh Wood is 33 years old.
I would have taken the Under on that.
— Jim Karas (@JimKarasBoxing) March 6, 2022
The undercard
The Wood vs Conlan undercard is
- Leigh Wood vs. Michael Conlan, 12 rounds, featherweight – Wood’s WBA (Regular) featherweight title
- Terri Harper vs. Yamila Belen Abellaneda, 10 rounds, lightweight – vacant WBA Intercontinental lightweight Title
- Caoimhin Agyarko vs. Juan Carlos Rubio, 10 rounds, middleweight – WBA International middleweight title
- Gary Cully vs. Miguel Vazquez, 10 rounds, lightweight
- Sandy Ryan vs. Erica Farias, junior welterweight
- Thomas Whittaker-Hart vs. Simon Krebs, light heavyweight
- Thomas Carty vs. Michal Boloz, heavyweight
- Nico Leivars vs. Jose Hernandez, featherweight
Something special from myself March 12th, Nottingham come and be part of it! #Nottingham #AndStill pic.twitter.com/s6oQYOsUqU
— Leigh Wood (@itsLeighWood) January 7, 2022