Sport

An Ireland A side will take on a New Zealand XV in November in the RDS

IT HAS BEEN announced by the IRFU today that an Ireland A side will take on a New Zealand XV on Friday, November 4 at the RDS. 

This will come after the three games that the Emerging Ireland squad will play in South Africa. Ireland coach Simon Easterby will take charge of the trip to South Africa. 

An Irish team will take on three Currie Cup sides in three games in September/October. 

Andy Farrell, Ireland head coach, commented, “It is great that we could get this fixture over the line and provides another opportunity for those that stand out on the Emerging Ireland tour to test themselves against a very strong All Blacks XV. 

The two fixtures against the Māori All Blacks in the summer gave that young group a great insight into what it takes to compete in international rugby and this fixture will allow us to expose more players to that level of competition.”  

Ticket information for the Ireland A fixture in the RDS will be available in due course. 

Emerging Ireland & Ireland A Fixtures 2022

Windhoek Draught Griquas vs Emerging Ireland
Toyota Stadium, Bloemfontein, South Africa
Friday 30th September 2022, KO 12:45 (Irish time)

Airlink Pumas vs Emerging Ireland
Toyota Stadium, Bloemfontein, South Africa
Wednesday 5th October 2022, KO 16:00 (Irish time)

Toyota Cheetahs vs Emerging Ireland
Toyota Stadium, Bloemfontein, South Africa
Sunday 9th October 2022, KO 12:00 (Irish time

Ireland A v All Blacks XV
RDS, Dublin
Friday 4th November 2022, KO: TBC

See More: Ireland, Rugby

