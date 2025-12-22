Rory McIlroy secures hat-trick with three Sportsperson of the Year titles
Sport

Rory McIlroy secures hat-trick with three Sportsperson of the Year titles

IRISH golfer Rory McIlroy has won three sportsperson of the year titles in a matter of days.

The 36-year-old, who hails from Holywood in Co. Down, was named the BBC Northern Ireland Sports Personality of the Year 2025 today.

BBC Sport NI’s Stephen Watson, left, presents Rory McIlroy with the BBC Northern Ireland Sports Personality of the Year award for 2025

It marks his third such award within one week, after securing the RTÉ Sport Sportsperson of the Year at the RTÉ Sport Awards yesterday and winning the overall BBC Sportsperson of the Year award on December 18.

The awards hat-trick rounds off a hugely successful year for the golfer, who in April sealed victory in a play-off at the Masters in Augusta, making him only the sixth man in history – and first European - to clinch golf’s Grand Slam.

He also played a crucial role in helping Europe retain the Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black in September.

Rory McIlroy was crowned the BBC's Sportsperson of the Year on December 18

“I just want to say thank you to everyone from Northern Ireland for supporting me and believing in me, and being on this journey with me, I feel like everyone’s watched me grow up,” McIlroy said as he collected his latest gong in his native Northern Ireland today.

“I’ll always love coming home, I don’t get back as often as I would like, and I feel like I bring Northern Ireland with me everywhere that I go,” he added.

McIlroy was named RTÉ Sport Sportsperson of the Year yesterday

Neil Brittain, Executive Editor at BBC Sport NI said it was “impossible” to ignore the year McIlroy has just had when it came to deciding their 2025 winer.

“Every year when the judges get together to go through the possible winners, we are amazed by the breadth of world class sporting talent we have in Northern Ireland and by their achievements across the previous 12 months,” he said.

“And, as always, it makes selecting one winner really difficult.

“But, it’s impossible to look past what Rory has achieved this year – securing that illusive Grand Slam and his place as one of golf’s greatest ever and then helping Europe retain the Ryder Cup.

“Congratulations to Rory and we’re looking forward to seeing him back in action in 2026.”

See More: BBC, Ireland, Northern Ireland, Rory McIlroy, Sportsperson Of The Year

