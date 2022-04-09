Andy Friend believes that Connacht can overturn Leinster next week

CONNACHT HEAD coach Andy Friend believes that his side can overcome Leinster next week in the Champions Cup.

Connacht lost 26-21 to Leo Cullens side, but Friend believes that his players can learn a lot from the expierence at the showgrounds.

“Yeah, we are still in it but we came here to win it and we had our chances and we missed them unfortunately," he told the media.

"We are five points behind now. We can take a lot out of that game, it’s important to stress that.

"There were some really good bits in it and some bits that we still need to get better at, but we know what we need to do to fix that.

"And we have seven days to turn it around, to head up to the Aviva and hopefully be better again.”

John Porch's third minute try gave the hosts the lead, but James Lowe and Hugo Keenan scored three tries between them.

Friend also said his sides determination was excellent to see

"I thought across the board we had some really big performers. Leva Fifita was fantastic. He just continued to put this body in front.

"Our back row worked well and our nine and ten controlled the game. I thought some of Jack Carty’s tackles were some of his best this year, body in front.

"Mack Hansen every time he touches the ball, God knows what’s going to happen, it’s pretty special to watch.

"Tom Faz (Farrell) had probably the best game I’ve seen him play. John Porch was very good on the ball so I thought we had a lot of really good performers out there.

"You need that if you’re going to beat Leinster and more next week.”