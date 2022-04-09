Andy Friend believes that Connacht can overturn Leinster next week
Sport

Andy Friend believes that Connacht can overturn Leinster next week

GALWAY, IRELAND - APRIL 08: Conor Oliver of Connacht looks to offload the ball during the Heineken Champions Cup Round of 16 Leg One match between Connacht Rugby and Leinster Rugby at The Sportsground on April 08, 2022 in Galway, Ireland. (Photo by Oisin Keniry/Getty Images)

CONNACHT HEAD coach Andy Friend believes that his side can overcome Leinster next week in the Champions Cup.

Connacht lost 26-21 to Leo Cullens side, but Friend believes that his players can learn a lot from the expierence at the showgrounds.

“Yeah, we are still in it but we came here to win it and we had our chances and we missed them unfortunately," he told the media.

"We are five points behind now. We can take a lot out of that game, it’s important to stress that.

"There were some really good bits in it and some bits that we still need to get better at, but we know what we need to do to fix that.

"And we have seven days to turn it around, to head up to the Aviva and hopefully be better again.”

John Porch's third minute try gave the hosts the lead, but James Lowe and Hugo Keenan scored three tries between them.

Friend also said his sides determination was excellent to see

"I thought across the board we had some really big performers. Leva Fifita was fantastic. He just continued to put this body in front.

"Our back row worked well and our nine and ten controlled the game. I thought some of Jack Carty’s tackles were some of his best this year, body in front.

"Mack Hansen every time he touches the ball, God knows what’s going to happen, it’s pretty special to watch.

"Tom Faz (Farrell) had probably the best game I’ve seen him play. John Porch was very good on the ball so I thought we had a lot of really good performers out there.

"You need that if you’re going to beat Leinster and more next week.”

See More: Connacht, Leinster, Rugby

Related

Leinster and Connacht have named their team for the Heineken Champions Cup game on Friday
Sport 2 days ago

Leinster and Connacht have named their team for the Heineken Champions Cup game on Friday

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Six Nations: Ireland release 11 players back to provinces for URC games for Six Nations rest week
Sport 1 month ago

Six Nations: Ireland release 11 players back to provinces for URC games for Six Nations rest week

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Leinster's Heineken Champions Cup clash with Connacht has been moved to the Aviva
Sport 2 months ago

Leinster's Heineken Champions Cup clash with Connacht has been moved to the Aviva

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Latest

ICYMI: Beibhinn Parsons is one of six changes for Greg McWilliams side for the Italy game in Cork
Sport 3 hours ago

ICYMI: Beibhinn Parsons is one of six changes for Greg McWilliams side for the Italy game in Cork

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Munster and Ulster name their teams for trips to France and England in the Heineken Champions Cup games
Sport 1 day ago

Munster and Ulster name their teams for trips to France and England in the Heineken Champions Cup games

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Ferrero recall extended to all batches and additional sizes of implicated Kinder products
News 1 day ago

Ferrero recall extended to all batches and additional sizes of implicated Kinder products

By: Connell McHugh

‘Paudcast’ star Padraig O’Callaghan named Limerick Person of the Year
News 1 day ago

‘Paudcast’ star Padraig O’Callaghan named Limerick Person of the Year

By: Irish Post

An update on how Ireland's foursome got on at day one of the Masters
Sport 1 day ago

An update on how Ireland's foursome got on at day one of the Masters

By: Conor O'Donoghue