CHELSEA'S NEW manager could be Brighton's Graham Potter after the club gave Chelsea permission to speak to the Englishman.

The London Club sacked Thomas Tuchel this morning after a string of patchy results, which included a 1-0 loss in the Champions League defeat at Dinamo Zagreb.

Chelsea Football Club part company with Thomas Tuchel. — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) September 7, 2022

A statement from the club read "On behalf of everyone at Chelsea FC, the Club would like to place on record its gratitude to Thomas and his staff for all their efforts during their time with the Club. Thomas will rightly have a place in Chelsea’s history after winning the Champions League, the Super Cup and Club World Cup in his time here."

"As the new ownership group reaches 100 days since taking over the Club, and as it continues its hard work to take the club forward, the new owners believe it is the right time to make this transition."

"Chelsea’s coaching staff will take charge of the team for training and the preparation of our upcoming matches as the Club moves swiftly to appoint a new head coach."

There will be no further comment until a new head coach appointment is made."

Now it's believed that Chelsea have acted quickly to bring Potter in to replace the departed German.

According to Sky Sports, the 47-year-old is expected to meet, or have met Chelsea new owner Todd Boehly already

It is thought Chelsea have made it clear they are prepared to meet Brighton's exit clause figure, which is around £20m. The club are also keen to speak to Mauricio Pochettino and Zinedine Zidane, who are without jobs after leaving Paris Saint Germain and Real Madrid respectively.

Potter has not won any silverware at Brighton but is regarded as one of the best coaches in the Premier League. The seagulls play an extremely attractive brand of football despite having less cash than the Premier League's big boys.

Brighton sits fourth in the Premier League, and what makes it more remarkable is the fact that Brighton lost two of their best players in Yves Bissouma to Tottenham, and Marc Cucarella to Chelsea.

BREAKING: Brighton have given Chelsea permission to speak to Graham Potter ✅ pic.twitter.com/B6g17mn4UF — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) September 7, 2022

