BT Sport are in talks with media giant DAZN for it's football rights.
Sport

BT Sport are in talks with media giant DAZN for it's football rights.

MILAN, ITALY - JANUARY 22: A DAZN branded microphone is held by a pitchside commentator prior to kick off in the Serie A match between FC Internazionale and Venezia FC at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on January 22, 2022 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images)
 FANS OF Premier League football could be watching their games on a new channel very soon.

DAZN is a global over-the-top sports subscription video streaming service that entered talks with BT Sport for the rights to broadcast Premier League games.  Talks have occurred over a deal worth £580million purchase of its rights.

The streaming giant  recently acquired Matchroom Boxing from Sky in a deal worth US$1 billion to stage fights in the USA for the next eight years.

They are now looking to expand into territories like the UK and Ireland with the Premier League and Champions League right.

BT sport outbid ESPN in 2013 for the rights and forced the US company to remove itself from Ireland and the UK

The media company show 52 games in the Premier league and also show the Champions League and Europa League football, as well as WWE programming and Champions Cup

The current deal runs  until the end of the 2024-25 season, and the league must provide permission for sale of rights.

The sum paid by BT for it's current package for the the period of 2019 to 2022 was £385million (€462m) and was agreed again for 2022-2025 for similar amounts.

Discovery, the owners of Eurosport are also in the frame

DAZN are expected to blow them out of the water though due the sums they can put on the table,

In its most recent accounts (2019), DAZN reported a loss of $2.15billion (€1.91m) with much of that attributed to the acquisition of sports rights.

A potential sale is likely to be high on the agenda of Wednesday's BT Sport board meeting, with its third quarterly results following on Thursday.

BT will need approval of the PL & UEFA before any sale though

Another potential stumbling block, however, would be the reaction of television operators like Virgin Media and Sky who rely on the presence of channels like BT Sport etc to sell subscriptions.

CHORLEY, ENGLAND - JANUARY 22: BT commentator Jake Humprey . (Photo by Joe Prior/Visionhaus)

See More: BT Sport, Dazn, Football

Related

Sky agrees deal to make BT Sport available to all of its Irish customers
Sport 3 years ago

Sky agrees deal to make BT Sport available to all of its Irish customers

By: Aidan Lonergan

Brian O’Driscoll: Munster’s form is the ultimate tribute to Anthony Foley
News 5 years ago

Brian O’Driscoll: Munster’s form is the ultimate tribute to Anthony Foley

By: Irish Post

Six Nations could become pay-per-view
Sport 7 years ago

Six Nations could become pay-per-view

By: Irish Post

Latest

On this day in 1922: James Joyce's Ulysses is published
Irish History 3 hours ago

On this day in 1922: James Joyce's Ulysses is published

By: Connell McHugh

Johnny Sexton is aiming for a new IRFU deal after the Six Nations
Sport 3 hours ago

Johnny Sexton is aiming for a new IRFU deal after the Six Nations

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Saoirse Ronan lands her next movie role in adaptation of bestselling memoir
Entertainment 19 hours ago

Saoirse Ronan lands her next movie role in adaptation of bestselling memoir

By: Connell McHugh

Pairc Ui Chaoimh will host one Munster Hurling Championship game next summer thanks to Ed Sheeran
Sport 20 hours ago

Pairc Ui Chaoimh will host one Munster Hurling Championship game next summer thanks to Ed Sheeran

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Leaving Cert to proceed with "extensive changes" despite calls for hybrid model
News 20 hours ago

Leaving Cert to proceed with "extensive changes" despite calls for hybrid model

By: Connell McHugh