Carlo Ancelotti has warned Real Madrid that playing Celtic in Glasgow will not be easy

 

LEGENDARY football manager Carlo Ancelotti has issued a warning to his Real Madrid superstars after they were drawn in the same group as Celtic in the Champions League. 

The 14-times winners are red hot favourites to advance from the group, but Ancelotti has said that Madrid will need to be wary of the threat that Celtic pose when they travel to Glasgow later this year. 

Celtic were also drawn against German side RB Leipzig, and Ukraine's Shakthar Donetsk in Group F. 

Celtic Park is well known for creating an intense atmosphere, a scenario that Madrid's La Liga rivals Barcelona knows all too well.  

Back in 2012, Celtic beat a Barcelona side that had the likes of Lionel Messi in his peak, Dani Alves, Andres Iniesta, and Xavi in their ranks.  

It’s a different group because in two months we played every game, and last year, in the simplest game against Sheriff – at the Bernabeu – we lost it. 

“That’s why you have to be careful. There will be complicated environments, and it will not be easy to play in Glasgow, in Leipzig. We have to respect the group just as our opponents respect Real Madrid,” said Ancelotti after Thursday's draw 

Celtic's last win against Madrid came 42-years ago. Celtic beat Madrid 2-0 in the 1980 European Cup quarter final. 

A week later Celtic lost the second leg in Spain 3-0, but many will never forget that night in Glasgow.  

Real Madrid legend Emilio Butragueño echoed similar sentiments to Ancelotti and admitted that Celtic will not be an easy task 

“Leipzig is a team that reached the semi-finals a few years ago. With the Shakhtar, we already know each other; we have played many times against them. And Celtic already know the atmosphere they have at home. It’s a special competition, every minute, I could be decisive," he added. 

It will also be the first time that Rangers and Celtic have both entered the Champions League since 2007/8 

The full scheduling for the Champions League games will be decided at a later date.  

