Celtic have drawn Rangers in the Scottish Cup semi-finals

CELTIC WILL meet Rangers in the semi-finals of the Scottish Cup after being drawn against each other last night.

The Glasgow rivals will also be joined by Hearts and Hibernian in the other semi-final.

It's the first time there's been Glasgow and Edinburgh clubs in the semi-finals at the same time.

Celtic beat Dundee United 3-0 in the quater-finals and Ange Postecoglou has expressed his delight at returning to Hampden.

The Hoops boss tasted victory early at the venue, when Celtic beat Hibernian 2-1 in December.

When asked about the draw, the Celtic boss said

"We are in it and that’s the main thing,"

The prize tonight was a semi-final at Hampden. We have been there already and it should be a cracking atmosphere. I am looking forward to it.

"It’s going to be great. I’ve had two trips to Hampden and in both those games the atmosphere was unbelievable. I’m sure it will be a great atmosphere again for that semi-final, but we’ve got a few games before that to focus on."

Celtic can still win a treble. The Hoops are top of the Scottish Premiership and have already won the League cup, when asked about a treble, Postecoglou laughed it off

"At the start it was all trouble, now it is all treble," he joked.

"The important thing is that we are still in the competition and at this stage of the season we have given ourselves an opportunity for success.

"That is the expectation here. That expectation is on me and everyone at the football club. The players need to embrace that.

"We can’t think just because we have won a trophy already that it is going to be a good season. We want to win every competition we are in and we have given ourselves a chance. It should also help with confidence."

Before that the Scottish cup meeting with Rangers and various league meetings with their rivals will come first before they can start to believe in treble talk.

Celtic, with a record 40 wins in the competition, are aiming for a seventh success since 2011, while Rangers last lifted the trophy in 2009.

Hearts hammered Hibs 5-1 in the 2012 final and Hibs ended their 114-year wait to win the cup in 2016.