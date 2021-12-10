Channel 4 and Sky Sports to broadcast F1’s title-deciding Abu Dhabi GP live
ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - DECEMBER 09: Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes GP and Max Verstappen of Netherlands and Red Bull Racing talk in the Drivers Press Conference during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi at Yas Marina Circuit on December 09, 2021 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Antonin Vincent - Pool/Getty Images)

RACING FANS will be able to watch F1’s title-deciding Abu Dhabi GP this Sunday for free due to a Channel 4 announcement that they will show the finale live.

The free-to-air race between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen dual will also be free to view on Sky Sports.

Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton head into the race tied on 369.5 points after last Sunday's eventful race in Saudi Arabia. Now fans will be able to see the pair end the season for free thanks to a gift from Sky and Channel 4. Sky Sports always host all F1 races through their subscription services and have reportedly paid over £1bn for a five-year deal back in 2019.

But Stephen van Rooyen Sky’s chief executive for UK and Europe has said that the free event is a Christmas gift,

“Sunday’s Grand Prix is one of the biggest sporting events in the last decade, and could be a historic moment for British sport.

“We’ve chosen to give the race to the whole country at Christmas through our partnership with Channel 4, so everyone can be part of a huge national moment as Lewis Hamilton goes for a historic eighth world championship title.”

The Formula One president, Stefano Domenicali, added:

“We are excited that Sky will make the Grand Prix on Sunday available to Channel 4 viewers so everyone can tune in live for the thrilling finale to this epic season.”

Amazon Prime and Channel 4 in September to show Emma Raducanu’s US Open victory.

Alex Mahon, of Channel 4, said:

“We are delighted that the whole nation will be able to watch what is set to be one of the most thrilling finales to an F1 season in living memory as Lewis strives to become the most crowned World Champion of all time.

After bringing Test cricket to free to air television for the first time in more than a decade, and enabling millions to share the joy of Emma Raducanu’s US Open triumph, we are so pleased to be partnering with Sky to enable the widest possible audience to share this historic sporting moment.”

