ICYMI: Watch Max Verstappen take F1 title from Lewis Hamilton in late controversial final lap.
Sport

ICYMI: Watch Max Verstappen take F1 title from Lewis Hamilton in late controversial final lap.

ABU DHABI - Max Verstappen celebrates with his team after winning the Formula 1 World Championship after the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at the Yas Marina Circuit. REMKO DE WAAL (Photo by ANP Sport via Getty Images)

MAX VERSTAPPEN made history yesterday as the Dutchman became the Formula 1 world champion for the first time under dubious circumstances in the season-ending Abu Dhabi GP. The 24-year-old overtook Britain's Lewis Hamilton in dramatic scenes due to a late safety car intervention. 

Hamilton was cruising to his eight drivers title, racing post Verstappen who sat in pole position at the start. A controversial move at Turn Seven saw Hamilton go off the track, but he was given no penalty for the move. He held a lead of 12 seconds with six laps to go, but couldn't hold on.

Nicholas Latifi in the Williams forced the Safety Car out and started the drama in a race that many felt was finished.

Verstappen had pitted to replace his tyres with soft ones, While Hamilton in the Mercedes decided he had enough juice in the tyres to finish the race. Verstappen rejoined the race with 5 lapped cars between himself and Hamilton in the queue behind the Safety Car.

Race control initially stated that lapped runners could not overtake, Red Bull boss Christian Horner, was not impressed, but the following message on the final lap gave Verstappen gave the green light for that to then happen - but only the five drivers running between the championship's top two at the time.

This created the Verstappen- Hamilton partnership at the front. It was restarted in the 58th and final lap.

Verstappen held off Hamilton and rebuffed his attack back down the next two straights. Verstappen completed the rest of the lap to create history as the first Dutchman to win the crown. He also became the second champion for Red Bull after Sebastian Vettel, the last non-Mercedes driver to take the crown in 2013.

"It's unbelievable," said a disbelieving Verstappen.

"Throughout the whole race I kept fighting and to have an opportunity on the last lap, it's incredible. I'm having a cramp. It's insane."

Hamilton's dad who was gracious in defeat said:

Firstly congratulations to Max and to his team. I think we did an amazing job this year," said Hamilton, F1's outgoing champion after four consecutive titles.

"My team, everyone back at the factory, have worked so hard this whole year, it's been the most difficult of seasons. I'm so proud of them and I'm so grateful to be a part of the journey with them.

Mercedes lodged two protests after the race concerning the result but both were dismissed by stewards on Sunday night.

However, the team have lodged their intention to appeal the verdict concerning Safety Car procedures and now have until Thursday to formalize any official challenge to take it on to the FIA's International Court of Appeal.

Abu Dhabi GP result: Top 10

1) Max Verstappen, Red Bull

2) Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

3) Carlos Sainz, Ferrari

4) Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri

5) Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri

6) Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes

7) Lando Norris, McLaren

8) Fernando Alonso, Alpine

9) Esteban Ocon, Alpine

10) Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

See More: Abu Dhabi GP, Formula 1, Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen

Related

Channel 4 and Sky Sports to broadcast F1’s title-deciding Abu Dhabi GP live
Sport 3 days ago

Channel 4 and Sky Sports to broadcast F1’s title-deciding Abu Dhabi GP live

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Ireland's Katie Taylor still undefeated after win over Kazakhstan's Sharipova
Sport 20 hours ago

Ireland's Katie Taylor still undefeated after win over Kazakhstan's Sharipova

By: Gerard Donaghy

Ireland hockey star Nicci Daly retires after a World Cup silver and 200 caps
Sport 2 days ago

Ireland hockey star Nicci Daly retires after a World Cup silver and 200 caps

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Latest

Dublin restaurant goes viral after serving customer mince pie containing actual beef mince
News 12 minutes ago

Dublin restaurant goes viral after serving customer mince pie containing actual beef mince

By: Irish Post

Man sentenced to 27 years for random knife attack that left victim fighting for life
News 13 hours ago

Man sentenced to 27 years for random knife attack that left victim fighting for life

By: Gerard Donaghy

Eamonn Holmes to return to breakfast TV as he confirms GB News role
News 19 hours ago

Eamonn Holmes to return to breakfast TV as he confirms GB News role

By: Gerard Donaghy

Irish stores pull US firm's 'adoption' dolls after Liveline complaints
News 23 hours ago

Irish stores pull US firm's 'adoption' dolls after Liveline complaints

By: Gerard Donaghy

Elon Musk says he is ‘thinking of’ quitting his jobs
News 1 day ago

Elon Musk says he is ‘thinking of’ quitting his jobs

By: Michael Murphy