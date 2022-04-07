Conor McGregor appeared in court this morning for last month's dangerous driving offenses

CONOR MCGREGOR has appeared in Blanchardstown District Court (Dublin)this morning for six road traffic offences last month.

According to reports by RTE, the Crumlin native is accused of dangerous driving at two locations in the city on 22 March.

The state broadcaster also state that McGregor recieved four more charges ontop of the intial six he was charged with previously.

The 33-year-old is also said to have driven his vechicle without insurance,a licence and also failing to provide these to Gardai .

Michael Staines, the UFC figther's solicitor stated that McGregor showed the licence and insurance to Gardai Denis Lordan of Lucan Garda Station on Thursday morning.

Judge David McHugh remanded Mr McGregor on continuing bail to appear again at Blanchardstown District Court on 23 June.

The former featherweight and lightweight world champion arrived to the court in his Rolls Royce and with his security detail.

He was first charged with two offences; driving a 2019 D registered Bentley Continental in a manner that was dangerous or likely to be dangerous to the public at two locations in west Dublin, on the Lucan Road and at the N4/M50 Interchange in Palmerstown, contrary to the Road Traffic Act.

This morning he was further charged with four additional road traffic offences state RTE

Garda Lordan told the court that he met Mr McGregor at 10.55am this morning, before the hearing, and further charged him with driving without a licence and insurance and failing to produce a licence and insurance.

He said the accused made no reply to the charges.

Mr Staines said however that he could confirm that he had this morning shown the Garda copies of the insurance and driving licence.

Mr McGregor sat in the dock and did not talk or speak during the brief hearing.

Judge McHugh granted a disclosure of evidence order which he said must be complied with before Mr McGregor is due to appear in court again in June.

Mr McGregor is to be offered an opportunity on that date to plead to the charges and if he wishes to contests them, a date will be set for trial.