Conor McGregor could become “fantastic coach” after leaving UFC.

CONOR MCGREGOR has been backed to going into UFC coaching after he decides to walk away from the UFC.

The Crumlin native hasn't fought since breaking his leg, tibia, during his trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264.

The Dubliner has confirmed that he will return to full MMA sparring" by April next year and will return to the Octagon after that.

McGregor, who is a former two-weight champion has hit the weight room during his recovery due to his lack of flexibility

He's since put on a lot of muscle weight since the defeat to Poirier and recently likened himself to 190lbs of granite on Twitter.

The 33-year-old has only two fights left on his UFC deal and has been backed to train fighters by his current coach and longtime trainer John Kavanagh.

Kavanagh told the BBC,

"He used to teach me. Back in the day, he used to take my boxing classes.

"It wasn't that long ago and he was walking through the gym and there was a beginner boxer class starting. He just walked in and went: 'Oh, I'll take this class today.'

"You could see everybody just froze and he spent an hour and a half on the mat with absolute beginners trying to perfect their jab. It was pretty amazing to watch.

"So I'm hoping he'll fall into that role. He actually is a fantastic coach."

Kavanagh has also weighed in on the "killer" division that McGregor will attempt to overcome when he returns to the sport next year.

Max Holloway, Tony Ferguson and Michael Chandler are in the Dubliners way,

Ranked at No.9 in the UFC's lightweight rankings, the Irishman's not won at the weight class in over five years.

Dustin Poirier will get his shot at the lightweight title this weekend against Charles Oliveira at UFC 269.

“That division is killer, Dan Hooker’s in there. The Islam Makhachev fight would be amazing as well, for obvious reasons," Kavanagh said whilst appearing on The MMA Hour.

Makhachev is a protege of the now-retired Khabib Nurmagomedov, who McGregor lost to in 2018 with a post-fight brawl between the two teams capturing the headlines.

"And we have whoever’s going to win this belt when Charles Oliveira fights Dustin Poirier," Kavanagh continued.

"So look, any of those names [are possible opponents] - I’m just excited to see Conor back.”