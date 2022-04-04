Conor McGregor explain's his absence from Wrestlemania over the weekend
UFC SUPERSTAR Conor McGregor has said that the reason he didn't appear at this year's Wrestlemania was because "all the wrestler's fear him". 

Wrestlemania 38 took place over the weekend at the AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas with many stories and twists throughout the event.

McGregor had been tipped by bookies in previous years to appear, but that never came to reality this year.

McGregor, like he always does, took to Twitter to explain why he didn't appear at the event.

He said: “Why wasn’t I at WrestleMania?” he wrote on Twitter. “They all fear me, that’s why.”

Ireland's female superstar Becky Lynch responded to the Crumlin native's tweet by saying:

Hey man. I could have used you. Bianca brought an army. Next year?

Lynch lost the RAW Women’s title to Bianca Belair on Night One of WrestleMania 38 in Texas, after being pinned by the EST of WWE.

McGregor has not responded to his fellow Dubliner's request, but there is plenty of time for him to get involved.

He has previously participated in other sports like boxing.  He fought Floyd Mayweather, the legendary boxer back in 2017.

Mayweather defeated McGregor via tenth-round technical knockout in their crossover boxing match in 2017. The fight is widely regarded as the most high-profile fight in combat sports history,

So an appearance in wrestling isn't out of the question.

Until then the 33-year-old is planning a return to the cage after a long break out.

McGregor has not fought since his defeat to Dustin Poirier back in July of 2021 at UFC 264, where he broke his leg.

