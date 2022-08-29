CORK CITY'S David Harrington could be set for a move to Premier League club Everton.

It has been reported by Cork outlet Echo Live that Frank Lampard's side could look to land the 22-year-old in a €50,000 plus add-ons offer for the keeper.

Harrington has been one of City’s top performers this campaign keeping 14 clean sheets in his 26 league appearances.

It is also reported that City are yet to respond to Everton's alleged offer, but a second offer is set to be submitted in the coming days

Everton will have until the 1st of September 11pm to finalise the transfer before of the close of the window.

Harrington's current contract with City runs out at the end of season, but Cork City would be entitled to compensation due to FIFA rules around transfers.

Players under the age of 23 must wait for their contract to expire, if they are signed before it, then compensation will have to be paid.



It is expected that Harrington will stay the at League of Ireland First Division leaders for the remainder of the season if a transfer does come off.

Cork are currently seven points clear of Ireland's second division, and the idea of him playing in Ireland's top league cannot be ruled out in 2023.

Everton are well known for signing Irish talents. In January 2009, Everton signed the current Irish captain Seamus Coleman for £60,000 from Sligo Rovers

He's gone on to make 329 appearances for Everton scoring 21 goals as club captain.