Damien Duff gets a three-match ban and Shelbourne will remain at Tolka Park after redevelopment plans are scrapped

DAMIEN DUFF has received a three-match ban for his sending off against Dundalk.

The Shelbourne man was given his marching orders by Paul McLaughlin in Oriel Park.

Duff was one of three to receive a red card on the evening. He picked up a first yellow card and soon after got sent off soon after

Speaking to the Irish Mirror, the former Ireland winger said: "I don't know. Listen, I’ll soon find out. I’m sure there will be e-mails back and forth - I did this, I did that.

"I’ve had that with Alan Quinn after the Derry game. You are pushed to the limit.

"I always heard that, reading the media, you are pushed to the limit but you are not allowed to speak. You are muzzled somewhat.

"I’m not allowed to criticise, so I won’t. Even if I thought it was the worst… if I thought it was the worst refereeing performance I’ve ever seen, I couldn’t comment on it. So I’ll just pass on what I thought of them.

"Generally over the season, two penalties, it was all over social media, two penalties at Bohs, constant decisions, it all tots up and costs you points.

"Listen, we’ll move on. We are a tight-knit group."



Shelbourne host Sligo Rovers on Friday night and Joey Brien, Duff's assistant will take over in his absence.

Shel's will then play Drogheda and ST Pats in the consecutive weeks to follow.

Duff will then return for the game against UCD on the 23rd of May.

In other news for the club independent.ie report that Shelbourne's wish to remain at Tolka Park looks set to be granted after Dublin City Council CEO Owen Keegan recommended the abandoning of plans to rezone the ground for residential use.

“Dublin City Council acquired both Tolka Park and Dalymount Park in order to ensure that both clubs, which were struggling post-recession, could be retained in the city,” said Keegan, in a document that looks at planning for 2022-2028.

“The intention was to develop one municipal stadium capable of accommodating both football clubs.

Given the strong heritage, including international matches associated with Dalymount, both clubs and DCC agreed that the new municipal stadium should be at Dalymount, to be partly funded by the disposal of the Tolka Park grounds.

“Having regard to these circumstances and the zoning in the draft plan is for Z9: To preserve, provide and improve recreational amenity, open space and ecosystem services the chief executive is not recommending that the zoning of the site be changed to a residential/mixed use zoning objective.

“It is recommended that existing Objective G1051 (Dalymount Park) be expanded to include Tolka Park.

“The Chief Executive notes the submission from St Patrick’s Athletic FC Richmond Road and its plans to redevelop the existing football stadium. It is similarly considered appropriate to include St Patrick’s Athletic Richmond Road under the Objective G1051 to supports its redevelopment.”