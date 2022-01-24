Dana White details Conor McGregor’s UFC comeback is close

UFC BOSS Dana White has stated that Dubliner Conor McGregor could be back in action this upcoming summer.

The UFC president mentioned that his recovery was also going well since his defeat to Dustin Poirier in June of last year and has been recuperating since.

McGregor broke his leg in the aftermath of the fight.

Dana spoke to TMZ about the comeback and was positive on his status, he said :

Dana White says he's hopeful Conor McGregor will make his return to the Octagon this summer! https://t.co/zT6x2hcATb — TMZ (@TMZ) January 24, 2022

“I think so, yeah,”

He’s doing all the right things with his leg. I’m hoping he can come back this summer.”

McGregor broke onto the scene in his early years, but lost three of his last four fights. He also took time out due to the birth of his child.

The Crumlin native could face Brazil’s Charles Oliveira if he gets back in the ring

However, third-ranked contender Beneil Dariush hopes that McGregor is not afforded favorable treatment and the established pecking order is instead respected, with Justin Gaethje next in line to challenge.

“Honestly, I still think it might happen,” Dariush said to The Schmo on McGregor potentially returning for a title fight.

“We were actually genuinely concerned. We were like, this is going to be a joke. We’re going to get pushed back to 2023.

“So, I hope it doesn’t happen. I mean, if Charles wins or Justin wins, [and] they’re like, ‘I deserve a money fight,’ they might try to pull off that crap again.