Darren Clarke bested an in-form Padraig Harrington to land The Senior Open this weekend

DARREN CLARKE won the Senior Open title last yesterday after overcoming a late surge from Padraig Harrington at Gleneagles

Clarke recorded a birdie on 18 to dismiss any notion of a playoff with his countryman Harrington.

The Dungannon native ended the day 10 under, a shot ahead of Harrington, who finished on nine-under.

Delighted to win #SeniorOpen. Extremely proud to join such illustrious company in winning both The Open and Senior Open. Thank you so so much for your messages and support 👍 pic.twitter.com/ICCdCm728r — Darren Clarke (@DarrenClarke60) July 25, 2022

The 2011 Champion Golfer of the Year opened with nine straight pars and cancelled out a bogey at the par-five 10th with a birdie at the par-four 12th, before an incredible two-putt from just off the par-five 18th green saw him edge ahead of clubhouse leader Harrington.

Speaking on his win, Clark said: "When I won some of my biggest tournaments, The Open, WGCs, I have a sense of calmness. I don't know where it comes from because if I'd been able to grab a hold of it a few more times in my career, I probably would have won a few more times," Clarke admitted.

"This week, I had that calmness again. I think it comes from being accepting, knowing that I hit some poor shots now and again. I'm not going to hole that many putts or whatever. And when you're accepting, it's easier just to amble along and accept the outcome."

The win now means Clarke joins the likes of Gary Player, Bob Charles and Tom Watson as a select group of players to have won The Open and Senior Open in their careers.