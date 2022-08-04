Darren Gleeson has been confirmed as Antrim's Senior Hurling Manager on a two year term with an option for a third year.

ANTRIM HURLING have handed Darren Gleeson a new two-year term to stay on as Antrim hurling manager.

There is also an option of a third year.

A statement read "Antrim County Board are delighted to announce that Darren Gleeson has been confirmed as our Senior Hurling Manager on a two-year term with an option for a third year."

"Darren and his team have made fantastic strides in his current term, and we look forward to playing in Division 1 of the Hurling league and in the Leinster Championship in 2023."



Antrim County Board are delighted to announce that Darren Gleeson has been confirmed as our Senior Hurling Manager on a two year term with an option for a third year.



Guímid gach rath ar Darren agus an fhoireann sa chúlra!https://t.co/7NXE0deQB5 pic.twitter.com/w6xWHecN3v — Antrim GAA (@AontroimGAA) August 4, 2022



"Guímid gach rath ar Darren agus an fhoireann sa chúlra!"

Gleeson’s took over the Saffrons years ago. His spell with Antrim ended following their defeat to Cork in the All-Ireland SHC Qualifiers, just one week after Antrim had defeated Kerry to win the Joe McDonagh Cup for the second time in three seasons.

It is understood that Gleeson’s backroom team of Johnny Campbell, Jim Close and Gary O’Kane will also stay on