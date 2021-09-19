Tributes as Antrim great and MND campaigner Anto Finnegan passes away

FORMER Antrim footballer Anto Finnegan has passed away at the age of 48 following his battle with Motor Neurone Disease (MND).

The Saffron legend, who played his club football for St Paul's in Belfast, was diagnosed with the disease in 2012.

Following his diagnosis, he set up the organisation DeterMND to raise awareness of the disease and to raise funds for the MND Association.

'A true Gael'

Paying tribute, former Mayor of Derry & Strabane, Maolíosa McHugh, described Finnegan as 'a warrior'.

"I am very saddened to hear of the death of Anto Finnegan," the MLA for West Tyrone posted on Twitter.

"A true Gael, warrior & gentleman through & through. My thoughts & prayers are with his family.

"We just don't know what is around the corner for any of us & should appreciate each day as it comes. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam."

Meanwhile Finnegan's club St Paul's said the world had lost 'a fine man'.

"It is with the upmost sadness that we learn of the passing of our friend, former player, coach, mentor & ambassador Anto Finnegan," they wrote.

"This world has lost a fine man. Our deepest sympathies to Alison, Conall, Ava & the Finnegan & Dowdall families. Suaimhneas síoraí dá anam uasal."

Having set up DeterMND, Finnegan organised events to raise awareness of MND and to fund research into the disease.

These included the Run for Anto and the 2014 Match for Anto, which saw Jim Gavin's Dublin take on an Ulster Select side managed by Joe Kernan and Brian McEniff.

In his playing days, Finnegan helped Antrim end a 19-year wait for an Ulster SFC win, captaining the Saffrons as they defeated Down at Casement Park in 2000.

The Saffrons almost edged Derry in the semi-final only to he held to a draw, with the Oak Leafers winning the replay.

Former Derry forward Paddy Bradley was among those who also paid tribute to Finnegan.

Sad to hear of the passing of former Antrim captain Anto Finnegan. Anto was a wonderful ambassador for our game on and off the pitch. His warrior spirit was in plain sight over many years during his determined battle with illness.

I measc na naomh go raibh sé. pic.twitter.com/9zjV0TXbZT — Justin McNulty (@JustinMcNu1ty) September 19, 2021