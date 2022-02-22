Dillian Whyte and Tyson Fury agree terms for heavyweight title bout in Wembley Stadium in April

DILLIAN WHYTE and Tyson Fury's heavyweight fight in April has been certified after Whyte signed his part of the deal hours before the deadline

Whyte, who holds the WBC interim title after a rematch win over Alexander Povetkin, will now challenge Fury for the right to become WBC heavyweight champion.

The fight will take place at Wembley Stadium and is expected to be on the 23 April,

Reports emerged that Whyte had until 06.00 on Tuesday to put pen to paper and he spent Monday thrashing out the finer details before coming to an agreement over terms

Tyson Fury took to Twitter to taunt his opponent and spill the details on the fee agreed.

"Dillian Whyte signed his contract for $8m, what a surprise," Fury said

IT'S ON! Dillian Whyte has now signed his half of the contract! 🥊



Fury then said:

"An absolute idiot. Should this even be a talking point? The man's signed for the biggest payday he's going to get in his life."

There had been rumors that Whyte had delayed signing terms till the last minute to get inside the Gypsy King's head, but Fury refuted those claims and said;

'Oh my god my head hurts from all the mind games that Dillian Whyte has been playing on me.

'Oh my god. I’m so sore. I don’t know whether I’m coming or going. My training camps are a mess.'

Frank Warren's Queensberry Promotions won the purse bids in January with a $41m (£30m) bid, beating Whyte's promoter Eddie Hearn who was the only other bidder.

According to the BBC Fury, 33, is now set to receive 80%, around £20m, of the purse and Whyte the remaining 20%.

Whyte has been pushing for a bigger split of the purse bid but the £5.6m he is guaranteed to receive will be the biggest payday of his career to date. There is also a further £3.1m on offer for the winner.

If Fury overcomes the 'body snatcher' then a mouthwatering fight with the winner of Anthony Joshua or Oleksandr Usyk could be on the cards for the world no 1.