Dillian Whyte and Tyson Fury agree terms for heavyweight title bout in Wembley Stadium in April
Sport

Dillian Whyte and Tyson Fury agree terms for heavyweight title bout in Wembley Stadium in April

DILLIAN WHYTE and Tyson Fury's heavyweight fight in April has been certified after Whyte signed his part of the deal hours before the deadline

Whyte, who holds the WBC interim title after a rematch win over Alexander Povetkin, will now challenge Fury for the right to become WBC heavyweight champion.

The fight will take place at Wembley Stadium and is expected to be on the 23 April,

Reports emerged that Whyte had until 06.00 on Tuesday to put pen to paper and he spent Monday thrashing out the finer details before coming to an agreement over terms

Tyson Fury took to Twitter to taunt his opponent and spill the details on the fee agreed.

"Dillian Whyte signed his contract for $8m, what a surprise," Fury said

Fury then said:

"An absolute idiot. Should this even be a talking point? The man's signed for the biggest payday he's going to get in his life."

There had been rumors that Whyte had delayed signing terms till the last minute to get inside the Gypsy King's head, but Fury refuted those claims and said;

'Oh my god my head hurts from all the mind games that Dillian Whyte has been playing on me.

'Oh my god. I’m so sore. I don’t know whether I’m coming or going. My training camps are a mess.'

Frank Warren's Queensberry Promotions won the purse bids in January with a $41m (£30m) bid, beating Whyte's promoter Eddie Hearn who was the only other bidder.

According to the BBC Fury, 33, is now set to receive 80%, around £20m, of the purse and Whyte the remaining 20%.

Whyte has been pushing for a bigger split of the purse bid but the £5.6m he is guaranteed to receive will be the biggest payday of his career to date. There is also a further £3.1m on offer for the winner.

If Fury overcomes the 'body snatcher' then a mouthwatering fight with the winner of Anthony Joshua or Oleksandr Usyk could be on the cards for the world no 1.

See More: Boxing, Dillian Whyte, Tyson Fury

Related

Katie Taylor isn't getting better and trainer could be to blame says featherweight world champion Mikaela Mayer.
Sport 18 hours ago

Katie Taylor isn't getting better and trainer could be to blame says featherweight world champion Mikaela Mayer.

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Katie Taylors fight with Amanda Serrano won't be changed to 12 three-minute rounds say boxing chiefs
Sport 5 days ago

Katie Taylors fight with Amanda Serrano won't be changed to 12 three-minute rounds say boxing chiefs

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Boxer Emmet Brennan on aiming for the Taylor v Serrano fight, friendship with Kellie Harrington and his emotional Olympic story
Sport 6 days ago

Boxer Emmet Brennan on aiming for the Taylor v Serrano fight, friendship with Kellie Harrington and his emotional Olympic story

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Latest

Red Bull's Christian Horner believes that Micheal Masi should not have been sacked
Sport 20 hours ago

Red Bull's Christian Horner believes that Micheal Masi should not have been sacked

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Booster Covid vaccines to be offered to 12-15 year olds
News 21 hours ago

Booster Covid vaccines to be offered to 12-15 year olds

By: Connell McHugh

Ireland welcome back 14 players for the Italy game, James Lowe returns, Jimmy O' Brien gets first call up
Sport 22 hours ago

Ireland welcome back 14 players for the Italy game, James Lowe returns, Jimmy O' Brien gets first call up

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Record-breaking production figures for the Irish screen Industry in 2021
Entertainment 22 hours ago

Record-breaking production figures for the Irish screen Industry in 2021

By: Connell McHugh

Irish Open will host a disabled competition as part of new initiative by the DP World Tour.
Sport 23 hours ago

Irish Open will host a disabled competition as part of new initiative by the DP World Tour.

By: Conor O'Donoghue