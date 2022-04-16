Dillian Whyte's confidant hits out at Tyson Fury for 'treating fans like s***'
Sport

Dillian Whyte's confidant hits out at Tyson Fury for 'treating fans like s***'

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 01: Tyson Fury speaks during the Tyson Fury v Dillian Whyte press conference at Wembley Stadium on March 01, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by James Chance/Getty Images)

Dean Whyte - a member of Dillian's team has said that that the Tyson Fury has treated Whyte fans like ‘s***’ and with a lack of respect.

Dean, who is a consultant at boxing promotion Blvckbox Global spoke to BoyleSports Boxing said:

"There's been a lack of respect and a lack of humility [from Tyson’s side]. Just because they've won the purse bid there's a feeling that just because they have control they can treat us like sh*t",

"First off we're human beings - if they wanted the best out of Dillian, or any athlete - you treat them with courtesy and respect", he said

“They won the purse bids but then we have all the shenanigans; four tickets for fight night, three seats on a Ryanair plane economy for the presser, all of this caper".

"You spent 41 million on this fight. Why would you want to send one of the prize assets on an economy plane where you could catch COVID, then spread it around the press conference, and the whole show gets disbanded? "

This isn't the only issue that has come up.

According to Whyte, Fury is limiting the amount of people available backstage from his opponents side.

“There's a lot of cheap shots, for example, they are only allowing us four members of the team backstage on fight night, he added

You wouldn't get that on a Matchroom show. Fury will have 100 people backstage.

There should be a level playing field, let's be reasonable.

No tickets to sell to Whyte fans, allegedly Tyson Fury has done this all on his own, apparently there's no Dillian Whyte fans. Maybe it's not contractual but I've never seen a fighter not get tickets to sell to their fans.”

“I think it was Ticketmaster they allegedly sold the tickets to. A lot of resellers have bought them and they're on StubHub. I understand that's the game, but the thousands of Dillian fans that have messaged me can't get a ticket because they're too much.”

The fight will take place on 23 April

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 01: Tyson Fury hoto by James Chance/Getty Images)

See More: Boxing, Dillian Whyte, Tyson Fury

Related

Boxing agency MTK founded by Daniel Kinahan distances itself from the Dubliner
News 1 day ago

Boxing agency MTK founded by Daniel Kinahan distances itself from the Dubliner

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Legendary boxing promoter Bob Arum has distanced himself from Daniel Kinahan after US sanctions
News 2 days ago

Legendary boxing promoter Bob Arum has distanced himself from Daniel Kinahan after US sanctions

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Tyson Fury's trainer believes that Dillian Whyte has a chance of downing the Gypsy king in Wembley
Sport 3 days ago

Tyson Fury's trainer believes that Dillian Whyte has a chance of downing the Gypsy king in Wembley

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Latest

Report: James Lowe scored four tries for Leinster in 56-20 win over Connacht
Sport 2 hours ago

Report: James Lowe scored four tries for Leinster in 56-20 win over Connacht

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Agreement reached on revised UEFA Nations League fixtures for Ireland in June
Sport 21 hours ago

Agreement reached on revised UEFA Nations League fixtures for Ireland in June

By: Conor O'Donoghue

ICYMI: Leinster and Connacht have named their teams for the Champions Cup second leg
Sport 1 day ago

ICYMI: Leinster and Connacht have named their teams for the Champions Cup second leg

By: Conor O'Donoghue

BoyleSports Irish Grand National - Ex-ROI International Richard Dunne talks football and horses
Sport 1 day ago

BoyleSports Irish Grand National - Ex-ROI International Richard Dunne talks football and horses

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Irish confirm side for Round of 16 clash against Castres Olympique in European Rugby Challenge Cup
Sport 1 day ago

Irish confirm side for Round of 16 clash against Castres Olympique in European Rugby Challenge Cup

By: Conor O'Donoghue