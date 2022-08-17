Elon Musk claimed he was 'buying Manchester United' on Tuesday night in a joke tweet

ELON MUSK SENT Manchester United fans into meltdown last night, when he announced he wanted to buy the club from the Glazer family.

The richest man in history tweeted late last night 'To be clear, I support the left half of the Republican Party and the right half of the Democratic Party,' but followed it up with tweet that had pretty much nothing to do with American politics.

His next tweet said, 'Also, I'm buying Manchester United ur welcome,'

The tweet as of Tuesday morning received over 580k likes and 46.k retweets.

No, this is a long-running joke on Twitter. I’m not buying any sports teams. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 17, 2022

The Tesla boss is well known on Twitter for his ridiculous tweets from time to time, and many who follow him know that he loves to troll people on the platform. This was exactly what Musk did.

He was asked by Manchester United fans if he was serious and clarified his position

'No, this is a long-running joke on Twitter. I’m not buying any sports teams, he added

He then went on to say United were his favourite team growing up, but would not be buying a sports team

'Although, if it were any team, it would be Man U. They were my fav team as a kid.'

Musk's net worth is around $265billion (£200bn), so buying Manchester United would not dent a hole in his pocket, if he managed to buy the club from the Glazer family.

When the tweet was posted a host of people reacted to the news

One user said " Please save Manchester United @ElonMusk."

Another said " Just woke from a crazy dream. Elon Musk said he wanted to buy Manchester United. Anyway, going back to sleep now."

Manchester United fans will be praying that someone comes into buy the club sooner than later after their disastrous start to the season.

They play Liverpool next Monday at 20.00