Evan Ferguson scores his first goal for the Ireland Under 2's in a 1-1 draw with Israel
Sport

Evan Ferguson scores his first goal for the Ireland Under 2's in a 1-1 draw with Israel

23 September 2022; Evan Ferguson of Republic of Ireland heads his side's first goal during the UEFA European U21 Championship play-off first leg match between Republic of Ireland and Israel at Tallaght Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

The Republic of Ireland Under-21s earned a 1-1 draw in the first leg of their Under 21 Championship Play-Off against Israel at the Tallaght Stadium.Idan Gorno gave the away side the lead just before halftime but Evan Ferguson equalised for Ireland netting his first goal at Under 21 level. The sides meet again this coming Tuesday with a chance of sealing a place for Georgia and Romania next year.

Aaron Connolly had a chance to seal the win for Ireland in the final minute of added-on time but his half volley went over the bar.

