FAI Men's Cup Quarter-Final Draw confirmed
Sport

FAI Men's Cup Quarter-Final Draw confirmed

The Quarter-Final round of the EXTRA.ie FAI Men’s Cup has been drawn with Derry City facing Shamrock Rovers in a stand out clash. There is a North Dublin Derby on the cards too as Shelbourne host Bohemians at Tolka Park in the draw made on RTÉ 2FM. Dundalk travel to Waterford FC while Treaty United host UCD in the final Quarter-Final.

Shamrock Rovers saw off Drogheda United after an extra-time 1-2 victory in Head in the Game Park on Sunday while Dundalk also needed extra-time to beat Wexford 2-3 in Ferrycarrig Park.The EXTRA.ie FAI Men’s Cup Quarter-Final fixtures to be played the weekend ending September 18, 2022:

  • Shelbourne FC v Bohemian FC
  • Treaty United FC v UCD AFC
  • Waterford FC v Dundalk FC
  • Derry City FC v Shamrock Rovers FC

See More: FAI Men's Cup, Football

Related

Cameron Smith has become the latest high profile golfer to join LIV Golf
Sport 18 hours ago

Cameron Smith has become the latest high profile golfer to join LIV Golf

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Vera Pauw is the 'bravest woman on our team' after coming forward about her rape expierience says Louise Quinn
Sport 19 hours ago

Vera Pauw is the 'bravest woman on our team' after coming forward about her rape expierience says Louise Quinn

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Every midweek Premier League game and where to watch it
Sport 20 hours ago

Every midweek Premier League game and where to watch it

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Latest

Anthony Cunningham could become the Westmeath football manager
Sport 21 hours ago

Anthony Cunningham could become the Westmeath football manager

By: Conor O'Donoghue

First look at season two of BBC drama Bloodlands starring James Nesbitt
Entertainment 22 hours ago

First look at season two of BBC drama Bloodlands starring James Nesbitt

By: Connell McHugh

RTE pundit Didi Hamann was told to 'cry more' by Spurs star Richarlison after he slammed the Brazilian for his antics
Sport 22 hours ago

RTE pundit Didi Hamann was told to 'cry more' by Spurs star Richarlison after he slammed the Brazilian for his antics

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Oliver Cromwell is Really Very Sorry: riotous new musical to debut at Dublin Fringe Festival
Entertainment 23 hours ago

Oliver Cromwell is Really Very Sorry: riotous new musical to debut at Dublin Fringe Festival

By: Irish Post

Abraham Lincoln donated money to Ireland during the Great Famine
Life & Style 23 hours ago

Abraham Lincoln donated money to Ireland during the Great Famine

By: Irish Post