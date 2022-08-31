FAI Men's Cup Quarter-Final Draw confirmed

The Quarter-Final round of the EXTRA.ie FAI Men’s Cup has been drawn with Derry City facing Shamrock Rovers in a stand out clash.



There is a North Dublin Derby on the cards too as Shelbourne host Bohemians at Tolka Park in the draw made on RTÉ 2FM.



Dundalk travel to Waterford FC while Treaty United host UCD in the final Quarter-Final.

Shamrock Rovers saw off Drogheda United after an extra-time 1-2 victory in Head in the Game Park on Sunday while Dundalk also needed extra-time to beat Wexford 2-3 in Ferrycarrig Park.



The EXTRA.ie FAI Men’s Cup Quarter-Final fixtures to be played the weekend ending September 18, 2022: