FAI Men's Cup Quarter-Final Draw date confirmed

The Quarter-Final draw for the 2022 EXTRA.ie FAI Men’s Cup will take place live on RTÉ 2FM Game On at 6:10pm on Tuesday, 30 August, 2022.



The stream will also be made available via live stream on the FAI YouTube channel.

The eight remaining teams are Bohemian FC, Derry City FC, Dundalk FC, Shamrock Rovers FC, Shelbourne FC, Treaty United FC, Waterford FC and UCD AFC.



The first team drawn out in each tie will be designated the home team while the second team drawn out designated as the away team.