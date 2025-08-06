Ed Sheeran performs surprise gig at Wexford pub

ED SHEERAN performed a surprise show in Wexford Town on Tuesday night at the Sky & The Ground pub, delivering an intimate set during Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann 2025.

As Ireland’s largest traditional music festival continued to draw hundreds of thousands of visitors, Sheeran’s appearance brought part of South Main Street to a standstill.

Rumours had swirled earlier in the week about a possible Sheeran appearance, especially after speculation he would open the Fleadh on Sunday fell flat.

Yet by late afternoon Tuesday, the buzz returned, and hopeful fans began to gather in droves outside the well-known Wexford venue.

The crowd grew so large that gardaí were forced to restrict access to the street for public safety.

Inside the pub, Sheeran joined a stellar line-up of Irish talent, including trad supergroup BIIRD, folk band Amble, celebrated fusion group Beoga, and singer Aaron Rowe.

The packed pub erupted as Sheeran launched into a short but memorable set that included hits like Castle On The Hill, Shape of You, and Nancy Mulligan.

“I’m honoured to be here,” Sheeran told the fans inside the pub.

“Thanks for coming down. We’re going to play a few songs that hopefully you know. If you don’t, it’s going to be awkward for me and for you.”

Sheeran collaborated with BIIRD on a moving rendition of Wild Mountain Thyme and later joined Amble and BIIRD for an emotional performance of Raglan Road.

Though many outside the venue were initially disappointed not to gain entry, Sheeran made sure they didn’t miss out.

In a throwback to his early days busking on the streets of Galway and London, he climbed atop a box in the pub's rear courtyard and delivered an unplugged acoustic version of his ballad Perfect.

The singer’s Irish connection runs deep, his paternal grandmother hailed from Gorey, and recently Sheeran has publicly embraced his cultural roots, even saying he now identifies as culturally Irish.

His affection for Wexford is well known, having previously donned a county jersey at a sold-out Croke Park show “to keep the family happy”.

Before heading off, Sheeran even took time to enjoy a quiet pint at Mernagh’s of Oylegate, where he posed for photos with staff.

His appearance comes in the midst of his ongoing Mathematics European tour, and his spontaneous stop at Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann only added to the festival's atmosphere.

With over 750,000 people expected to visit the town throughout the week, Sheeran’s visit will undoubtedly be remembered as one of the event's standout moments.

Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann continues in Wexford until Sunday.